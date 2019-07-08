Arman supports calls for FFC meeting in Addis Ababa



July 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, the deputy head of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar supported calls for a meeting for the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) which will become the ruling coalition in Sudan during the transitional period.

Agar made a call to hold a meeting in Addis Ababa for the FFC groups to set up a unified strategy for the transitional period and to form a leadership council.

Also, JEM leader Gibril Ibrahim voiced his support to a possible meeting in Addis Ababa for the Revolutionary Front with its political allies of the FFC to discuss the formation of a new leadership council and endorse a unified programme for the transitional period.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, Arman said that the FFC groups still have no clear strategy and the armed groups, also, have divergent visions.

"In light of this situation, we need to prioritize the strategic over the tactical. And This, in turn, requires the unity of the forces of change and revolution, starting with the armed struggle forces, led by the Revolutionary Front and unity of the forces of the Sudan Call and National Consensus Forces and unity of the Forces for Freedom and Change in all its components," he said.

Such a meeting would have been better if it takes place in Khartoum and to interact directly with the Sudanese people, he said.

"But under the current complexities, the meeting must be held abroad, in Addis Ababa, the headquarters of the African Union and at the official request of the Forces for Freedom and Change to the African Union," he said pointing they are the ruling coalition in Sudan.

He went further to say that the agreement with the military council provides that the first task of the transitional government is to achieve peace and that the forces of freedom and change will form the government.

"Therefore, the FFC have the right to meet with the forces of armed struggle before forming a government to agree on a unified vision," he said stressing that the armed groups are "a key partner in the revolution and in the establishment of the coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change".

Return to Khartoum

Arman further announced on S their intention to return to Khartoum again after the formation of the transitional government in the coming weeks.

"We will not accept the deprivation of our rights to constitutional and legal citizenship, in implementation of a void and flawed political death sentence," he said before to add "The person who ordered its issuance is wanted by the International Criminal Court."

He said that the transitional government will adopt a new approach against the policies of the old regime and the military council.

On June 10, the Sudanese security authorities deported Arman, SPLM-N Agar Secretary-General Ismail Khamis Jalab and its spokesperson, Mubarak Ardol.

