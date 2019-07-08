Armed groups deny withdrawal from Sudan’s FFC



July 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The deputy leader of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Chairman of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Gibril Ibrahim denied reports about the withdrawal of the umbrella of armed groups from the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

In statements to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, Ibrahim, also, revealed that a meeting between the components of the coalition will be held in the near future in Addis Ababa.

Some media outlets reported that the SRF led by Minni Minnawi suspended its membership in the Sudan Call alliance and the FFC. The report came after strong criticisms by the rebel umbrella against the coalition of political groups that the seven-month protests.

"The report is not accurate, the Revolutionary Front has not decided to withdraw from Sudan Call or the Forces for Freedom and Change at the moment, although it has discussed this option," Gibril Ibrahim told Sudan Tribune.

He expressed hope that the differences between the forces of freedom and change will not lead to such decision, stressing that this means the collapse of the coalition and "the return of the military rule again after the signs of power transfer to a civilian rule and democratic transition."

In a tweet on Sunday, Minnawi said that they had withdrawn their representatives from the FFC negotiating committee because their concerns didn’t find the required attention pointing they want a democratic transition with a comprehensive political vision.

He further said they had also withdrawn their representatives from the FFC Coordination when they realized that their "representation was artificial".

The SRF groups call for the establishment of a leadership council for the FFC forces. However, some small groups have opposed its setup, while others said they prefer first to conclude an agreement on the transitional authority with the military council.

Gibril said the FFC decided to send delegates to meet with the Revolutionary Front in Addis Ababa to resolve the existing problems.

"It may turn into a formal meeting in the presence of all the components of the FFC, the mediation and the international community, in order to conclude a charter or a road map that regulates relations during the transitional period and to form a council that oversees the implementation of this charter," he added.

