China to support South Sudan’s pre-transitional committee

July 6, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan and China on Saturday signed three agreements on the in-kind support from the Chinese government to the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC).

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

The Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, Hua Ning and the undersecretary of South Sudan’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Baak Wol signed these three agreements on behalf of their governments.

As part of the new agreement, the implementation of South Sudan’s revitalized peace accord will be paid under the Chinese grant.

“In these three agreements, the Chinese Government agrees to provide in-kind support to NPTC for South Sudanese parties concerned to implement the R-ARCSS [Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan], especially for the establishment of cantonment sites,” the Chinese embassy said in a statement.

The forms of support, contained in the agreement, include 3,000 metric tons of rice, 2,500 tents, 50,000 blankets and a batch of drugs.

According to the statement, the Chinese embassy will work with NPTC, Joint Defense Board (JDB), Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) and other mechanisms to ensure the effective use and sound management of these in-kind contributions from China.

“The Chinese government and people, in all sincerity, hope that all South Sudanese parties concerned could prioritize the interests of the country and the people, eliminate trust deficit by maintaining the momentum of dialogue, and keep confidence in and commitment to peace, so as to jointly implement the R-ARCSS in letter and spirit,” the statement noted.

“China supports South Sudan’s efforts in maintaining national peace, stability and promoting economic development as always. China will continue to play a constructive role for this purpose and provide necessary assistance as its capacity allows,” it added.

China urged the international community to take more actions in continuing its support to the mediation efforts by the African Union and Intergovernmental on Authority on Development (IGAD) as well as efforts of relevant South Sudanese parties to implement the R-ARCSS so that durable peace can be achieved.

“China will continue to support RJMEC and CTSAMVM [Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism] to carry out monitoring and verification duties for the implementation of R-ARCSS,” further noted the statement.

(ST)