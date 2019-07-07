July 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The United States welcomed the agreement reached by the Sudanese parties to form a civilian-led transitional authority and praised the African Union and called for the end of the internet blackout.
"The agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Transitional Military Council to establish a sovereign council is an important step forward," said the State Department in a statement released on Saturday.
"We look forward to immediate resumption of access to the internet, establishment of the new legislature, accountability for the violent suppression of peaceful protests, and progress toward free and fair elections," further stressed the statement.
Washington worked to mobilise international support for a peaceful transition in Sudan after the collapse of the al-Bashir’s regime after five months of the popular uprising.
The State Department said that U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Don Booth will continue to support the African Union/Ethiopia-led mediation process and will be returning to the region soon.
The head of the military council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Saturday said committed to enforcing the deal struck with the opposition FFC and was keen to use some slogans the protesters chanted during the protests.
(ST)
