AU, UN welcome deal on Sudan’s transitional authority

June 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) -The African Union and United Nations congratulated the Sudanese parties for the reaching an agreement to establish civilian transitional institutions after three months of talks between the military junta and the opposition forces.

"The Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat warmly congratulates the Sudan Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change for reaching a consensual and balanced peace agreement towards a democratic transition and civilian rule in Sudan," said a statement by the AU spokesperson Ebba Kalondo from Addis Ababa

Mahamat further urged the parties to maintain this spirit of compromise and responsibility for the national interests of Sudan.

For his part, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said the UN Secretary-General António Guterres encourages the Sudanese stakeholders to ensure the timely, inclusive, and transparent implementation of the agreement and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue".

Guterres "also welcomes the parties’ commitment to conducting an independent investigation into the violence perpetrated against peaceful protesters, including the events on 3 June,". he added.

The deal provides the investigate the killing of civilian with support of the African Union after the removal of former President Omer al-Bashir.

(ST)