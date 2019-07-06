Arab countries welcome deal ending Sudan’s crisis



July 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Several Arab countries including Qatar which strained relations with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) have welcomed the African Union-brokered deal on the transitional authority in Sudan on Friday.

After a three month of constitutional vacuum in Sudan after the ouster of the al-Bashir regime on April 11, 2019, the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the TMC.

For the region, the deal at least ended fears of political instability leading to chaos and civil war that may transform the east African country for a haven for terror groups but also might trigger massive exodus to neighbouring countries and Gulf region.

The first statement welcoming agreement came from the UAE foreign minister Anwar Gargash who reiterated his country support for Sudan in "good times and bad times".

Also, Saudi Arabia welcomed the deal, and expressed hope that this "important step will be the start of a new phase of security and stability, that meets the aspirations of (Sudanese people)".

Egypt, in the same vein, hailed the agreement and reiterated its commitment to support Sudan to "restore its key role at the Arab, African and international levels".

Similar statements were issued by Bahrain, Kuwait, Yemeni legitime government, the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on this respect.

However, the official Sudan News Agency, SUNA, was keen to publish a statement by the Qatari foreign ministry welcoming the deal on the transitional administration in Sudan.

"Qatar’s Foreign Ministry expressed hopes that the agreement will achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people and their just demands for freedom, peace and justice, and stressed the position of the State of Qatar, which supports the unity, stability and sovereignty of Sudan," said SUNA.

Recently the deputy TMC head said their refusal to received the Qatari foreign minister after the collapse of the former regime was a mistake.

(ST)