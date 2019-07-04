July 3, 2011 (SRI LANKA) - A new contingent of 61 army personnel, including 11 officers under the Phase 6 of the United Nations Mission of South Sudan (UNMISS) left for South Sudan on Wednesday to serve in the SRIMED Level 2 Hospital in Bor, South Sudan, the army announced.

UN peacekeeper keeps watch inside a Protection of Civilians sites, in Juba as a UN Security Council delegation meets with the IDPs on 3 September 2016 (UNMISS Photo)

The Sri Lanka army, taking its increased and matured professionalism to foreign shores with an urgent medical project at the request of the UN, has reportedly succeeded in establishing its first-ever SRIMED Level 2 Hospital in Bor, the Sri Lanka-based Adaderana reported.

The UN mission project has reportedly been hailed as one of the fastest and well-planned ventures ever seen in mission director’s entire UN career. The mission is headed by Lt. Col. Rohan Fernando.

As such 10 officers and 50 other ranks will reportedly take over duties as a replacement for 62-strong member contingent under the Phase 5 that is expected to return to the island this afternoon (03) upon successful completion of their tenure of office in South Sudan.

The hospital is reportedly equipped with necessary components for secondary care medical services, including an operating theatre, labour room, intensive care unit, emergency department, out-patient department, dental surgery, dental workshop, pharmacy, medical store, radiology department, clinical laboratory, ECG room, sterilizing department, biomedical engineering section, medical waste disposal section, freezer, mortuary, isolation ward and laundry plus wards, among others.

Now recognized by the UN as a troop contributing nation, the Sri Lankan army has reportedly been praised for its contribution to peacekeeping in Africa.

(ST)