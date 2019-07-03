 
 
 
Wednesday 3 July 2019

Security forces arrest Sudan’s opposition activists: SPA

July 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Professional Association (SPA), the spearhead of opposition protests in Sudan, said two of its members have been arrested by the security apparatus on Tuesday.

Sudanese protests in Khartoum streets on 30 June 2019 (Reuters)

"In an open confrontation with the SPA’s membership, security forces arrested Yassin Hassan, chairman of the Teachers’ Committee from his home in Khartoum, and arrested Abdel Majid Aidreous, a lawyer in Atbara," said the group in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement further said that a joint force from National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) sought to arrest Gambara Omer but she was not present at the house in Haj-Youssef suburb.

"They seized some documents and frightened the family before to leave," said the opposition group.

In a similar move, joint NISS-RSF forces raided the houses of Abdel-Khaliq al-Tayeb and member of the Teachers’ Committee and Dr Ihsan Fakiri, a known opposition activist.

The SPA has resumed daily protests at the local and neighbourhood level and called for huge protests across Sudan on 13 July before to resume a general strike it had launched earlier last month but suspended to resume talks under regional and international pressure after the bloody raid on the main sit-in areas.

The group further said that the security forces are, also, targeting the FFC and neighbourhood committees members, as they are preparing a list of the arrested opposition activists.

The statement asserted that the arrest campaign will not dissuade Sudanese from struggling to establish a democratic rule in Sudan.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

