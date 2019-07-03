 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 3 July 2019

Kenyan opposition leader appointed S. Sudan peace envoy

July 2, 2019 (NAIROBI) – Kenya’s former vice president, Kalonzo Musyoka has been appointed as a special envoy for peace in war-torn South Sudan.

JPEG - 4.5 kb
Kalonzo Musyoka

The Kenyan opposition leader was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Foreign Affairs ministry said.

“His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya has appointed Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, the former Vice President as his Special Envoy to the Republic of South Sudan,” partly noted the July 2 letter.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Dr Kalozo Musyoka on his appointment and stands ready to support the Special Envoy in the delivery of his mandate,” it adds.

The appointment of the opposition letter, the letter stated, demonstrates Kenya’s commitment towards shared prosperity in the region and to the pursuit of lasting peace and security in South Sudan through the acceleration of the implementation of the Revitalized-Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

Musyoka’s new role came at the time when the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir ended a two-day visit to the East African country.

On Monday, Kiir was hosted at State House by Kenyatta, who called on South Sudanese leaders to take advantage of current peace in the country for economic and social development gains.

In September last year, South Sudan’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million.

(ST)

  • 3 July 08:54, by Eastern

    Dr. Misyoka IS NOT an opposition leader, he’s just another man like Raila Odinga who’s trying to remain RELEVANT....

    repondre message

Comment on this article



