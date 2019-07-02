Juba hotel cautions peace delegates over unpaid bills

July 1, 2019 (JUBA) – A Juba-based hotel has vowed to halt provision of services to South Sudan’s peace delegates over "financial constraints".
In a June 29 notice, Crown Hotel management said all room of National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) delegates will be closed if bills were not paid.
“If there is no payment is made for outstanding bill up to 30th June 2019, the management will close all rooms under NPTC effective 1st July 2019,” it read.
Members of the NPTC were, however, not immediately available to comment.
In May, the South Sudanese government announced it was relocating all the peace delegates leaving in expensive five-star hotels to cheaper ones.
The decision, officials said, was to save funds for the peace implementation.
South Sudan’s rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement the next steps in the fragile peace accord. The extension followed threats from the main opposition group to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Who can unlock the current impasse in Sudan? 2019-07-01 06:44:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history. Not only have they unseated one of the longest-serving (...)
Victims of Sexual Violence in Sudan Deserve Justice 2019-06-19 07:16:08 by Tchérina Jérolon, and Daisy Schmitt Today, as we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we demand accountability for sexual crimes committed in (...)
Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)
MORE