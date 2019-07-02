Kenya offers South Sudan land for a dry port

July 1, 2019 (NAIROBI) - The Kenyan government has agreed to allocate 10 acres of its land in Naivasha for South Sudan’s dry port.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced this on Monday as he hosted his South Sudan counterpart, Salva Kiir who is on a two-day state visit.

“The Kenya government has responded to the request of South Sudan to set aside 10 acres of land at the inland container depot in Naivasha industrial park, to ease the movement of goods destined to South Sudan,” said Kenyatta.

He also announced that the East African nation will hold a trade expo in South Sudan in November this year, as part of measures aimed at restoring confidence that South Sudan is open for business.

“The expo, we believe, will reignite our trade and commerce cooperation and send a very powerful signal that indeed South Sudan is open for business, there exists a huge trade potential between our two countries,” said the Kenyan leader.

He also re-affirmed his commitment to support peace efforts in South Sudan, where civil has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million.

Meanwhile, Kiir said Kenya is a key partner in South Sudan’s development, vowing engagements in development and political issues.

“The visit has been a great opportunity that enabled us to explore comprehensive bilateral cooperation and take a step of concrete measures that will enhance bilateral relations in different fields, and going forward South Sudan and Kenya shall be exchanging views from time to time on issues of mutual interest,” said Kiir.

“South Sudan remains grateful to the government of Kenya,” he added.

South Sudan is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas. Both countries have cultural similarities as many South Sudanese lived in Kenya during the war before independence.

(ST)