June 30, 2019 (NAIROBI) - South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir is to hold talks with Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta in the capital, Nairobi on Monday.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir (L) and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta (AP/Ali Ngethi)

Kiir, officials said, will received a full state reception, complete with a 21-gun salute before joining his host for bilateral talks, during which the two leaders are expected to discuss matters of mutual benefit.

The visit reportedly follows an invitation the Kenyan leader extended to his counterpart during the 17th Annual Prayer Breakfast in May.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs chief administrative secretary, Ababu Namwamba was quoted saying the two-day visit will lay the foundation for future bilateral engagements between both nations.

South Sudan is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas. Both countries have cultural similarities as many South Sudanese lived in Kenya during the war before independence.

(ST)