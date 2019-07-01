South Sudan needs more time to clear EAC debt: minister

 
 
 
June 30, 2019 (ARUSHA) - The East African Community (EAC) should give South Sudan more time to remit its arrears instead of suspending the young nation, a senior official said.

South Sudan’s minister for Trade, Industry and EAC Affairs, Paul (The Niles photo) Mayom Akec

In an interview with The East African on Thursday last week, South Sudan’s Minister for Trade, Industry and EAC Affairs, Paul Mayom Akec, said South Sudan is fully committed to paying what it owes the regional body.

“The government of South Sudan has always put plans in place to meet its EAC obligations but all these need time to deliver. We have problems with funding though the matter is now with the Ministry of Finance. Therefore, other EAC members and the Assembly should be patient with us,” said Mayom.

Each EAC member state is required to pay $8 million annually. South Sudan, which joined the bloc on September 5, 2016, has reportedly not remitted most of its dues, accruing a debt of at least $27 million.

“It would not be prudent to say that since you Juba has not paid; we will sanction or suspend you…What I know is that we are going to meet our commitments and continue to discharge our responsibilities as a member state that is devoted to pursuing the unity of the people of East Africa,” the minister told The East African.

Under Article 146 of the EAC treaty, a member state may be suspended from taking part in any EAC activities if it fails to observe and fulfill the fundamental principles and objectives of the treaty, including failure to meet financial commitments within 18 months.

About 90% of South Sudan government’s revenue comes from oil resources, while the rest is collected in the form of customs taxes, market taxes, road taxes, income tax and permits, among others.

  • 1 July 07:15, by Nyesi Ta

    The political idiots got themselves into this situation because the politically bankrupt vision less Kiir Al Awiir wants be a member of any organization/community the fool don’t understand. The idiot prefers to pay millions of dollars to EAC instead of using the resource to build schools, hospitals, food production and above all the most needed infrastructure. Stupid leadership.

    repondre message

    • 1 July 09:37, by Midit Mitot

      What,s benefit of being a member of this theft organization call EAC? that,s wast of resources?

      repondre message

      • 1 July 09:43, by Eastern

        Midit Mitot,

        Educate yourself about the benefits of South Sudan being a member of EAC - the information is out there...

        repondre message

        • 1 July 09:57, by Midit Mitot

          Eastern,

          that,s useless, tell me the benefit, South Sudanese are still paying migration fees in all EAC corridors, being treated like slave.

          repondre message

          • 1 July 10:08, by Eastern

            Midit Mitot,

            That sounds hilarious! The buck stops with the cattle camp champions here in Juba. The various treaties enshrined in the EAC protocal requires ratifications some of which have been doen while others haven’t. South Sudan is saddled with a fee arrears running in millions when its members are paid salaries out of contributions from member states!

            repondre message

            • 1 July 10:52, by Midit Mitot

              Eastern,

              This does not make sense a tall, you Equatorian idiots thought that it will be way for you to enjoy EAC. Am sorry that,s illusion,

              repondre message

              • 1 July 11:02, by Eastern

                Midit Mitot,

                That sounds stone age era like! It was you who was complaining of visa fees charged on South Sudanese loitering all over the world! The benefits of South Sudan joining any trading bloc to me as a businessman here in Juba doing business are immense. When I go to China to bring goods I pay visa fees, when I go to Ethiopia I pay visa and fees I don’t complain! What does ENJOY EAC mean?

                repondre message

          • 1 July 10:15, by Eastern

            Midit Mitot,

            Unfortunately for those stuck in their village reasoning, the world is fast moving towards the idea of blocs...Soon Democratic Republic of the Congo is joining the EAC which will stretch the bloc from Indian ocean in the east to the Atlantic ocean in the west creating a market for about 200 million people. You can choose to remain in that tiny village!

            repondre message

  • 1 July 07:51, by Eastern

    The cattle camp champions in Juba don’t see any value in South Sudan being a member of EAC - a typical village mentality! South Sudan needs EAC MORE than the latter needs it. EAC is looking at bringing on board Democratic Republic of the Congo. South Sudan under Kiir has no set priorities!

    repondre message

    • 1 July 09:07, by Pakuai

      Mr. Eastern and your new troll,
      South Sudan doesn’t owe any dime to your East African community (EAC). Your SUDAN TRIBUNE often make up ’stories’ about South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. And our government don’t always challenge these ’made up stories’. Yes, our lowly informed in Juba always take ’decisions’ ON THE GO and then later *wonder* after their rush decisions came to fore. South Sudan doesn’t need EAC or Arab organisation to be a country. Eastern, before South Sudan independence in 2011 from your cloned arab North Sudan>>>>

      repondre message

      • 1 July 09:18, by Pakuai

        We informed our senior leaders to never dare ’renew the then UN mission in the Sudan (UNIMIS) to UN mission in South Sudan (UNIMISS) because there was no need for it. But our elders ’rebuked us’ that we were just "some little boys with some attitude towards white people" and before long, their UNIMISS, NGOs, and some of their creeps in between ’armed David Yau Yau here my state of Jonglei and Riek Machar so-called white army. Again, our lowly informed are again being informed to stop pandering to anything that is connected to *white Americans, English people, the UN, their sleazy NGOs>>>>

        repondre message

        • 1 July 09:28, by Pakuai

          our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), Bantuses, gulf Arab states criminals and their evil juus (so-called israelis). These vermin are our real enemies. We are going to occupy Kenya and kill every white people in Laikipia, Nanyuki, Nairobi and some of their Bantuses. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. *Kenols and Mobile* are going to be destroyed. No one wants anything that is connected to the vermin again. At the port of Mombasa, there will not be juus (so-called israelis), English people and their evil white Americans creeps again, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>>

          repondre message

          • 1 July 09:38, by Pakuai

            South Sudan cannot be used by creeps like Somalia by some creeps we can just ’walk over’ in a matter of a day or two. Fellows, ’shifta militia War’ between Kenya and Somalians of Haris, Mandera and the Coast of Lamu on the direction of the US, the UK and some of their creeps in between and Mr. Daniel Torotich Arap Moi was used by the criminals in the West to play games with Somalia and Somalians of North Eastern Somalians of Garisa, Mandera and other Somalians in Kenya. Fellows, Kenya is not equal to us, military whatsoever>>>

            repondre message

            • 1 July 09:52, by Pakuai

              We are going to take back our Kakuma, Lokichogio, Aleb triangle and other areas. Kenyans don’t claim to own these areas anyway. They kept peace in those areas and South Sudan would only pay Kenya and be told to get lost. Our Gambella region would be brought back to South Sudan where it belongs. We take back our North Sudan and our Southern Egypt. No more pandering to evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), Bantuses, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Nepalese, Sri Lankans and some of their creeps in between in our country and over our people again>>>>

              repondre message

  • 1 July 09:25, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    Why South Sudan is heed now? When she was admitted nobody has the knowledge, even the majority of South Sudanese Citizens! I urge all the general population to mobilized themselves for suspension of South Sudan from EAC, because we get nothing from the EAC.

    repondre message

    • 1 July 09:46, by Eastern

      Gender Activist Ter Manyang,

      You are comfortably hiding in Kampala for among other benefits the membership of your country to the EAC; South Sudan’s imports cross through Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, without being a member of the EAC, South Sudanese at home would be paying for goods and services through their noses. Educate yourself about the benefits of EAC membership...!

      repondre message

      • 1 July 10:06, by Pakuai

        Mr. Eastern,
        Be very careful piece of troll. There is a piece of crap called *professor Mohamood Mumdance* a lowly educated piece of trash who was used by Barack Hussein Obama, corporate America, their gulf Arab states paymasters, evil juus (so-called israelis) and some their creeps in between here in Africa and our own region, East Africa. Mr. Mohamood Mumdance is now a lecturer at former Barack Hussein Obama university of Colombia, New York. I feel sorry to those Americans being *taught by lowly educated like Mr. Mohamood Mumdance>>>

        repondre message

        • 1 July 10:11, by Eastern

          Pakuai,

          Be careful piece of shit! You are about to be fired at! There’s only Prof. Mahmood Mamdani an illustrous academic that I know of...Keep your stinking trash to yourself!

          repondre message

          • 1 July 10:33, by Pakuai

            Eastern,
            Really repeat it again, is he really a professor?. Are you insinuating that your professor Mohamood Mumdance has fake PhD like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol and other bunch of lowly educated losers from *Firth rate universities* in Uganda, Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and rubbish universities like Bradford and London universities in the devil infested lsland of England?. Mr. Eastern, Uganda is our ally and they are not that fight for South Sudan and South Sudanese people loser. Uganda is part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN empire but South Sudan is not>>>>

            repondre message

            • 1 July 10:42, by Pakuai

              part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN empire, never has and will never will under the sun, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Mr. Eastern, your Thomas Cirrilo even asked his losers to run to Northern Uganda for them to go and be used by foreign powers, the UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), some of their creeps here in our region and African Union. Mr. Eastern, watch this space. I am one of the boy who will again bomb you cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan and push most of your Northern Nigerians and West Africans to West Africa. And Eastern Jerusalem and give it to Palestinians, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>

              repondre message

              • 1 July 10:54, by Pakuai

                Islam is not religion, never has and will never ever will. Abiye Ahmed Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Djibouti, France and the US army base in Djibouti will be bombed into RED SEA before we Bomb Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Mr. Eastern, there would not be *MIGHTY US and their allies* on FACE OF EARTH. Mr. Eastern, the evil juus (so-called israelis) covet our country to death. Idda Amin Dada, from North Uganda went and fought in Korean war as a mercenary on behalf of the UK. He came and kicked out the then so-called Asians out of Uganda>>>

                repondre message

                • 1 July 11:06, by Pakuai

                  There was an English criminal, called *Winston Churchill* who even proposed that the *evil juus (so-called israelis) would be resettled in Uganda* the evils would have been dead. There is another piece of Indian criminal called *Priti Patel* her people were the ones who were kicked by Idda Amin out Uganda and went to their devil infested lsland of England. She was brought to South Sudan and came and lecture South Sudanese about human rights. Mr. Eastern, Mrs. Priti Patel went and go to so-called israel, Benjamin Netanyahu and his evil juus (so-called israelis) went and promised that Indian bitch that they have interest in Africa especially with humanitarian aid.>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 1 July 11:16, by Pakuai

                    Mr. Eastern,
                    South Sudan is not you losers DR Congo. Mister, if you have rubbish in South Africa, Kenya and here in South Sudan. Remove it fools. We are going to settle our scores with you and your allies. We are the Ancient Egyptians. We will never ever share our country with you losers. Mr. Eastern, were you not the one who said that "South Sudan" is used by other countries as their "door mat"? Be very careful loser. YOUR ANGLO-AMERICAN empire has been ’challenged’ by us, the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan. We are not equal with you and them>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 1 July 11:26, by Pakuai

                      That South Sudan and your North Sudan hellhole would be GEOPOLITICAL CHESS GAME OR FOOTBALL PLAYED like then East and West Germany during the COLD WAR and the evils hope that South Sudan would be RE-UNITED with you creeps and then our the creeps would then go and BRAG, WESTERN CIVILIZATION has TRIUMPHS over their so-called SOCIALISM or COMMUNISM. Mr. Eastern. Tell your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan to get the hell out of North Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, South Africa. We are going to destroy these vermin once and for all. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>>

                      repondre message

        • 1 July 10:19, by Pakuai

          Mr. Mohamood Mumdance made "a report in 2014" that the "Nuers were killed on the 15/12/2013-16/12/2013 in Juba by Mr. Salva Kiir Dinkas/Jiengs simply because they were Nuers, my arse* The report professor Mohamood El Mumdance did with the losers like *Olusogan Obasanjo* was like ’ a 6 (six) grader pupil and not a professor from Makerere university. To be honest with you Mr. Eastern. We have taken back our country loser>>>>

          repondre message

Comment on this article



