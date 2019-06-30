June 29, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Donald Both and Saudi State Minister for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan discussed the ongoing efforts to settle the Sudanese crisis and to ensure a peaceful power transfer in the east African country.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Saturday said the meeting discussed means to bolster "security and stability, in (Sudan)".

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Al-Qattan warned of the risk of expansion of terrorist groups to Sudan.

He pointed out that the Sudanese people, with the support of Saudi Arabia, will not allow civil war and chaos to reign in Sudan, stressing such a situation "will only benefit the forces of terrorism, extremism and destruction".

The Saudi diplomat also underscored "the need for joint action and coordination of positions between our countries and permanent consultation to avoid failure in Sudan."

"There is a need to agree on an integrated plan to save Sudan," he warned.

Makila James, Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Africa and the Sudans told the Congress on 25 June that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are pressing the Sudanese military to hand over power to a civilian-led government because they want to avoid broader regional instability that may be caused by this crisis.

"They are sending similar kind of messages. We have urged them to continue to do that publicly privately and to use their leverage" when it comes to disbursing the remaining 2.5 billons economic support to the east African nation, she further said.

Booth told reporters that his regional tour aimed at finding a political solution to Sudan allowing to bring stability in the country.

He said that he talked with many parties and that the most important thing about the situation now is to "form a transitional government that will stop all these existing conflicts".

"Working with various countries, with Saudi Arabia and the (ruling Transitional Military Council provides an important opportunity to overcome these difficulties and find a peaceful solution to this dilemma," he further said.

U.S. officials say their efforts at this stage, aimed at bringing the military council to hand over power reach an agreement with the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change over the formation of a civilian-led administration.

