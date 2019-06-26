 
 
 
Kiir-Machar meetings are needed for peace in South Sudan, says UNMISS head

David Shearer (UN photo)
June 25, 2019 (JUBA) - The head of South Sudan peacekeeping mission (UNMISS) said the lack of meetings between President Salva Kiir and the leader of the main opposition group remains a fundamental challenge for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

David Shearer made his Remark during a briefing to the United Nations Security Council on the slow implementation of the revitalized peace agreement on Tuesday 25 June.

Shearer said despite the postponement of the transitional government last, the implementation of the security arrangements particularly the troops’ cantonment and unification of armed forces have been sluggish.

"A fundamental challenge is the lack of regular face-to-face meetings between President Salva Kiir and Opposition leader Dr Riek Machar," he said.

"These leader-to-leader meetings, preferably held in Juba, are critical because trust and confidence can’t cold start the day a new unified government is formed," he further said.

Machar is based in Khartoum, and he would only return when the transitional government is formed after the implementation of the pre-transitional period steps like army unification and delimitation of tribal boundaries.

Shearer said the United Nations and African Union work together and now accept some tasks may not be entirely complete by November.

He said they can consider the pre-transitional tasks as "complete"’ - but this should not delay the formation of the transitional government.

Also, he renewed calls on the South Sudanese government meet its commitment to release funding it pledged for implementation.

For his part, South Sudanese Ambassador Akuei Bona Malwal reiterated his government pledge to pay $100 million dollars adding they have already disbursed two million towards food and cantonment preparation activities in Greater Upper Nile and Bahr El Ghazal.

"The peace implementation needs technical assistance and experts that we hope the international community would provide," he said.

(ST)

  • 26 June 08:50, by Eastern

    It’s no longer Machar and Kiir holding the reign of peace in South Sudan - other stakeholders have emerged and others are yet to emerge. Kiir and Machar blew their chances on lording it on others way back in July 2016 by acting paranoid...!

    repondre message

    • 26 June 10:51, by The Rhino

      Eastern,

      The reason why people suffer in South Sudan is b’cos of these useless organizations such as UNMISS,IGAD etc,which always give credit to Kiir and Machar,the very murderers who blew up South Sudan.For years,Kiir and Machar have worked together but totally failed to show true leadership and build the country.Nothing had changed before and nothing will change in future.Bringing the two......

      repondre message

      • 26 June 10:56, by The Rhino

        Eastern,

        war mongers together again will only trigger the long existing bitter animosity.We true Equatorians have already spoken,...NAS is the answer!Equatoria should seriously mind its own business.Jienges and Nyagats OUT,full stop!

        repondre message

        • 26 June 11:34, by Eastern

          The Rhino,

          Dr. Machar is a prisoner holed up in Khartoum by the surrogate of Omar el Bashir...Just wondering what this man from New Zealand reasons! Kiir and Dr. Machar don’t have the same privilages as it is now so the need for a THIRD FORCE to shake Kiir from his comfort zone!

          repondre message

          • 26 June 12:55, by The Rhino

            Eastern,

            This kangarooman Shearer cares much only about his own foreign employees in South Sudan,thats why he makes such incoherent comments.The longer chaos,war,deaths continue,the more they benefit.He wants Machar to meet Kiir(preferably in slaughterhouse Juba),regardless of any security risks,so that if anything happens,yes they’re back again into big business.Its as if he/Shearer encourages..

            repondre message

            • 26 June 13:00, by The Rhino

              Eastern,

              ..prisoner Omer El Bashir to regularly meet demonstrators in the streets of Khartoum so that peace comes in Nord Sudan.Its wicked!

              repondre message

        • 26 June 15:06, by lino

          The Rino,
          Still these Jungle leaders to be blamed!!! Dr. John once said " If you set up the mosquito net right, you will not be biten by one mosquito at night". Who allowed these International Community to interfere? Kiir and Machar with their supporters!!!
          It will be the same days and nights!!!

          repondre message

      • 26 June 15:05, by garrak1520

        If the current government was capable, IGAD, UNIMISS will never be around. Priorities have shifted since death of Garang. Time for younger generation, less tribal,less corrupt and nationalist to take over. There are very capable people in the land. Kiir shows his state of mind or health (dementia) when offers to negotiate peace for Sudan forgetting his own backyard South Sudan. Time for change!

        repondre message

Comment on this article



