Sudan’s ruling TMC announces release of prisoners of war



June 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Deputy Head of the Transitional Military Council announced the release of all the prisoners of war from the different rebel groups.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti announced the amnesty of detained rebels in a meeting with a delegation from South Kordofan, after his appointment at the head of TMC peace committee on Monday.

Hemetti told the South Kordofan convoy for peace that the ruling TMC decided to release all the detainee from the armed groups and added that there no political prisoners in the jails.

He further said the TMC has established contacts with the armed groups through the political committee chaired by Shams al-Din Kabbashi who is also a member of the peace committee.

He disclosed contacts with the head of the SPLM-N adding that delegate will travel to Juba to prepare for the launch of peace talks with the group.

Hemetti did not indicate which faction of the SPLM-N but several sources point the group led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

South Sudanese government has offered to host talks with the two armed factions after its failure to reunite them.

Positive Step

The rebel umbrella Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) issued a statement welcoming the release of the prisoners of war saying it represents a "positive step" contributing to create a conducive environment and build confidence between the parties.

The SRF called for the unification of peace initiatives under the umbrella of the African Union after reports of a new plan for peace in Sudan by the Arab United Emirates.

Recalling their attachment to their alliance with the other Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the rebel SRF called to combine the efforts for a comprehensive peace with the ongoing process of power transfer to a civilian-led authority.

In addition, the armed groups called for an independent investigation into the killing of over a hundred peaceful protesters by the government forces on 3 June.

Some opposition officials whispered that the release of prisoners of war at this moment of the difficult moment in the talks between FFC and the military council aimed at dividing the opposition alliance.

The SRF, at different times, expressed reservation over the FFC structures and called for new leadership for the alliance.

(ST)