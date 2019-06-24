 
 
 
Saudi Arabia & UAE do not interfere in Sudan internal affairs: TMC

June 23, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Lt-Gen Yasir al-Atta, the Deputy head of the political committee of the Transitional Military Council dismissed reports about Saudi and Emirati meddling in Sudan’s internal affairs.

JPEG - 31.7 kb
Lt-Gen Yasir al-Atta deputy head of TMC political committee (ST photo)

"Sincerity and honesty Saudi Arabia and the UAE have not and will not dictate political or security conditions or anything else," he said al-Atta said in a press conference held in Khartoum on Sunday.

"They are friendly countries that we have offered them a white hand and now they are trying to give it back to the Sudanese people, not to the military council," he added.

The deputy head of the military council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" on Friday said Sudan dispatched 30,000 troops to fight in Yemen within the Saudi-led coalition.

For his part, Shams al-Din al-Kabbashi the TMC spokesperson wondered why all this focus on Saudi Arabia and UAE, while there are other countries appointed envoys and carry out efforts to help Sudan to overcome the current stage.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have granted Sudan $3 billion ten days after the collapse of the regime of the former President Omer al-Bashir in April 2019.

The grant provides to deposit 500 million dollars in the central bank of Sudan by the two countries while the rest will be in the form of food, medicine, and petroleum products.

The two Gulf countries said the joint grant aimed at supporting Sudanese to overcome the tough economic situation their country has been experiencing.

(ST)

