International partners renew calls for civilian-led transitional rule in Sudan

U.S. & Western diplomats discuss support to a civilian led govt in Sudan on 17 May 2019 (US Dept photo)
June 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - In a meeting held in Berlin on Friday, International Partners of the Sudan stressed that the formation of a civilian-led government is the sine qua noningredient for their support to Sudan.

Berlin meeting is the second meeting of Sudan’s international partners after a first one held in Washington on 17 May.

The second meeting gathered diplomats from the African Union, United Nations, European Union, Ethiopia as the chair of IGAD, Germany, France, the UK and Norway. Also, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were part of the gathering.

Following the informal meeting on Sudan at the German Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, Philipp Ackermann, Director General for Africa, who chaired the meeting released a statement reiterating their call for the formation of a civilian-led authority.

"Partners underlined the importance of unified and coordinated mediation efforts in support of negotiations leading to a civilian-led transitional government that is acceptable to the Sudanese people," said Ackermann.

"The group noted that the formation of a civilian-led government as the outcome of the negotiations would be an essential step in facilitating the provision of economic and technical support for Sudan and ensuring the political stability of Sudan," he further stressed.

Washington had already expressed its readiness to remove Sudan from the list of countries supporting terrorism and the related sanctions. Also, the European Union said willing to support the blacklisted east African nation.

However, the civilian-led government and rebel groups should reach a lasting peace agreement and open humanitarian access to the affected civilians. For the EU, the cooperation with the International Criminal Court remains a crucial condition.

The statement called to hold accountable the perpetrators of the bloody attack on the main protest site in Khartoum on 3 June.

The military council in Khartoum said they identified and arrested those who orchestrated and led the operation which led to suspending the talks between them and the Forces for Freedom and Change.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

