South Sudan briefs military council about its plans for peace in Sudan



June 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Tut Kew Gatluak an envoy of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Wednesday briefed Sudanese military official about his plan for peace in Sudan.

Gatluak who is Kiir’s adviser for security affairs met with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) head Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan and with Shams al-Din Khabbashi the head of TMC political committee. The meetings discussed the South Sudan proposal for peace talks with armed groups.

In statements to the media after the meetings, he said he presented to al-Burhan the initiative of South Sudan to narrow the gaps between the Sudanese parties to reach a peace agreement that brings stability in the country.

"South Sudan’s initiative is not against other initiatives, but we believe that the close relationship between the two sisterly countries makes us more deserving of mediation and more eager to promote stability in Sudan," stressed the presidential envoy.

He further said his government plans to host talks between the armed groups before to engage talks with the government in Khartoum.

Following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan in September 2018, President Kiir proposed to host talks between the armed groups in the Two Areas and Darfur and to unify their positions before to hold talks with the Sudanese government.

However, South Sudanese officials failed to bring together the two factions of the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz Hilu and Malik Agar.

The Sudanese military council said a comprehensive peace process will take place in the country once the transitional government is formed.

South Sudanese officials are aware that the continuation of the war in the two neighbouring Sudanese states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile will cause tensions and deteriorate relations again due to the close relations of the SPLM-N factions with Juba.

(ST)