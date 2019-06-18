IGAD to hold extraordinary meeting on crisis in Sudan

June 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will discuss Wednesday the political situation in Sudan and efforts to form a civilian-led government in the east African country.

Earlier this month, based on the principle of subsidiarity the Union African’s Peace and Security Council (PSC) entrusted the head of the east African bloc to engage a mediation to "speedily establish a civilian-led Transitional Authority in Sudan"

The IGAD "will convene its 68th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Ministers meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The agenda of the meeting will be primarily on the situation in Sudan," said the regional group in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The Ethiopian diplomas are expected to brief the meeting on the efforts undertaken by a mediator appointed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to narrow the gaps between the two sides over the transitional institutions.

The main sticking point was the Sovereign Council: who will lead it and its composition.

However, on Sunday the deputy head of the Transitional Military Council said the problem was the appointed legislative council hinting to the possible cancellation of a previous agreement on this matter providing to allocate 67% of its 300 members to the Forces for Freedom and Change, an opposition group that led the protests against the ousted president Omer al-Bashir.

