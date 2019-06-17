 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 17 June 2019

EU says Sudan military council bears responsibility for bloody attack

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The European Union Monday said the ruling Military Transitional Council (TMC) bears the responsibility for the bloody violence on protesters and warned that it would only support Sudan when a civilian-led government is formed.

JPEG - 30.5 kb
bodies of some people killed by the RSF militiamen on the sit-in area at a hospital in Khartoum on 3 June 2019 (ST photo)

Last Thursday, TMC Spokesperson Shams al-Din Kabbashi admitted the killing of over 100 protesters was committed by army officers who acted against the instructions of the military leadership as they had been ordered to only "clean" another area not far from the sit-in area.

Also, a military investigation committee confirmed that the d that a number of army officers of various ranks were responsible for the attack.

In a statement released on Monday, the Council of the European Union "firmly" condemned the attack of 3 June.

"It is clear that the responsibility lies with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) as the authority in charge of protecting the population," stressed the Council.

The statement further called to investigate in an independent and transparent manner all human rights violations and abuses committed during the attack.

The opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) suspended negotiation over transitional period structures with the military council and declared general strike after what it termed as a "massacre of peaceful protesters".

However, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has successfully convinced the stakeholders to resume discussions.

Also, the opposition coalition suspended a general strike as a confidence-building measure and the TMC released the political detainees. Nonetheless, the latter refused to lift the internet blackout and withdraw the militiamen deployed in the residential areas in Khartoum.

On the other hand, the Council underscored its support for the African Union decision to suspend Sudan’s membership in the regional organisation until the power handover to a civilian-led authority.

"A civilian-led transitional authority is the only partner with which EU-Sudan relations can be normalised," said the European Union.

"When Sudan embarks on a transition to civilian rule, the EU looks forward to supporting the country in tackling the social, economic and political challenges and implementing the necessary reforms, and will provide assistance accordingly," added the statement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)

Crisis in Sudan: Will Sudanese mediators unlock the impasse? 2019-06-08 11:47:09 by Luka Biong Deng Kuol* The Optimism for the New Dawn in Sudan Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history not only in (...)

Why comrade Pagan is right? 2019-06-03 04:11:01 Luka Kuol, I followed the interview of comrade (cde) Pagan with Tereza about his decision to relinquish his leadership of the SPLM Former Detainees and his utter lack of trust of the unification (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.