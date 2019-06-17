EU says Sudan military council bears responsibility for bloody attack

June 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The European Union Monday said the ruling Military Transitional Council (TMC) bears the responsibility for the bloody violence on protesters and warned that it would only support Sudan when a civilian-led government is formed.

bodies of some people killed by the RSF militiamen on the sit-in area at a hospital in Khartoum on 3 June 2019 (ST photo)

Last Thursday, TMC Spokesperson Shams al-Din Kabbashi admitted the killing of over 100 protesters was committed by army officers who acted against the instructions of the military leadership as they had been ordered to only "clean" another area not far from the sit-in area.

Also, a military investigation committee confirmed that the d that a number of army officers of various ranks were responsible for the attack.

In a statement released on Monday, the Council of the European Union "firmly" condemned the attack of 3 June.

"It is clear that the responsibility lies with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) as the authority in charge of protecting the population," stressed the Council.

The statement further called to investigate in an independent and transparent manner all human rights violations and abuses committed during the attack.

The opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) suspended negotiation over transitional period structures with the military council and declared general strike after what it termed as a "massacre of peaceful protesters".

However, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has successfully convinced the stakeholders to resume discussions.

Also, the opposition coalition suspended a general strike as a confidence-building measure and the TMC released the political detainees. Nonetheless, the latter refused to lift the internet blackout and withdraw the militiamen deployed in the residential areas in Khartoum.

On the other hand, the Council underscored its support for the African Union decision to suspend Sudan’s membership in the regional organisation until the power handover to a civilian-led authority.

"A civilian-led transitional authority is the only partner with which EU-Sudan relations can be normalised," said the European Union.

"When Sudan embarks on a transition to civilian rule, the EU looks forward to supporting the country in tackling the social, economic and political challenges and implementing the necessary reforms, and will provide assistance accordingly," added the statement.

(ST)