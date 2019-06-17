Head of Sudan’s TMC, Chadian Deby discuss border security

June 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) travelled on Monday for the second time was in Ndjamena for talks on the border security with Chadian President Idriss Deby.

Sudan’s TMC head al-Burhan (R) pose with Chadian President Idriss Deby in Jeddah during the OIC summit from 31 to 2 June 2019 (Chadian Presidency Photo)

The official news agency SUNA revealed that al-Burhan was in a short visit to Chad for talks with President Deby. Upon his return, he was received at Khartoum airport by his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti).

Abdel-Moneim Osman al-Baiti, Director of the Department of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that al-Burhan had an extensive discussion with Chadian President Idriss Deby on the overall situation in the region, and means to boost bilateral relations.

Also, "the two sides stressed the special relations between the two countries and the two peoples," al-Baiti said.

Sudanese diplomat further said the two sides praised the experience of the joint border patrol force and its important role in securing the cross-border movement and trade.

It is believed that the Chadian rebel Union of Forces of Resistance (UFR) of Timan Erdimi seek to establish themselves in Darfur, a region where they had their bases before an agreement between Chad and Sudan providing to end their proxy wars in 2010.

Africa Intelligence reported last week that President Deby discussed with al-Burhan the issue of the URF group and their possible in Darfur during the summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) held in Mecca from 31 May to 2 June.

Last February, the French army carried out several air attacks on the UFR fighters who crossed from Libya heading to the capital Ndjamena.

In the same time, Forces loyal to Libyan General Khalifa Haftar said that they carried out airstrikes against the Chadian rebels in southern Libya.

