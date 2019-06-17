 
 
 
Sudan’s Bashir appears before prosecutor for first time since his ouster

Ex-President Omer al-Bashir returning to prison after appearance before anti-corruption prosecutor 16 June 2019 (Suna photo)
June 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Ousted President Omer al-Bashir was seen in public for the first time since his removal last April as when he appeared before a prosecutor to face charges of corruption.

Following the army takeover of power, there were several rumours about in presence in jail or attempts to escape from prison. Military officials several times pledged to invite the media to Kober Prison where is.

The Transitional Military Council gave reporters the opportunity to take pictures when al-Bashir was taken to the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office in Khartoum on Sunday.

Prosecutor Alaa al-din Daffallah told stated that the former president was facing charges of "illicit possession of foreign currency, corruption, and receiving gifts in an unofficial manner and possession of Sudanese cash exceeding the allowed amount."

During the appearance before the judge and in presence of his lawyers, al-Bashir was also asked to respond to the charges before to return to the prison.
The official media were also present to cover the event which comes at a time where the military council seeks to improve his image after the killing of over 100 protesters.

However, rights defenders in Khartoum say al-Bashir should be held accountable for the killing of political opponents, violations of human rights during his 30-year regime before to deliver him to the International Criminal Courts to face charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Last Month, al-Bashir was charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters.

There are 41 former officials who are investigated for suspected graft, including Ali Osma Mohamed Taha former first president, Awad al-Jaz former oil minister and presidential adviser.

(ST)

