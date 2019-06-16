Sudan armed groups renew calls to form new opposition structures



June 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) reiterated calls to form a leadership council for the opposition coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) pointing that the coordination body does no longer fit with the needs of the current stage.

In a statement issued by its office inside the country, the umbrella of the armed groups urged to dissolve the Coordinating Committee of the FFC, stressing that it ended its role with the end of the protest movement and the collapse of the former regime.

"The Revolutionary Front believes that the establishment of a leadership body including all forces signatory to the Declaration of Freedom and Change is the guarantee of the unity of the opposition and the formation of a consensual government to ensure the success of the transitional period," reads the statement

It further said the new leadership body will be entrusted with making all the principled decisions and will establish the needed committees and determine their tasks.

Initially, the National Umma Party (NUP) of Sadiq al-Mahdi who is also the leader of the Sudan Call alliance and the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) were supposed representing the SRF within the FFC. They are present in all the FFC committees as the Sudan Call representatives.

Last May the opposition FFC groups agreed to form the new leadership council. However, the opposition groups diverged on when to form this new structure as some said it is better to form it after the formation of the transitional institutions while others called to announce it immediately.

The SRF stressed in its statement they are not "part of the Coordinating Committee and therefore all the decisions of the Coordinating Committee do not represent and the Revolutionary Front is not part of it".

Earlier, this month the SRF threatened to negotiate directly with the Transitional Military Council without coordination with the FFC groups.

Also, they said they would seek to meet the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who is mediating between the military junta and the opposition to discuss ways to hold a peace process during the transitional period.

(ST)