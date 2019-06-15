 
 
 
Sudan’s opposition denies demanding transfer of talks with military council to Ethiopia

Sudan's opposition FFC delegation meets with Ethiopian PM in Khartoum on 7 June 2019 (ST Photo)
June 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) said they did not demand the transfer of talks to Addis Ababa denying statements made by the spokesperson of the Transitional Military Council on this respect.

On Thursday, Shams al-Din Khabbashi said the opposition groups and not serious to reach an agreement with the military council and said they asked the Ethiopian mediator to transfer the talks on the transfer of power to Addis Ababa.

The proposal to transfer the negotiations to Addis Ababa was made by the Ethiopian Prime Minister on Wednesday.

The FFC declined the invitation in a timely manner, maintaining they want the political process remains inter-Sudanese and the Ethiopian embassy withdrew it, further said the FFC.

Upon the request of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, Ethiopian premier Abiy Ahmed is brokering a mediation to establish a civilian-led Transitional Authority in Sudan on 6 June.

Following this decision, Abiy was in Khartoum on 8 June where he met the ruling military council and the opposition FFC.

The Ethiopian mediator appointed by the prime minister and the African Union special envoy to Sudan are holding separate meetings with the two sides in Khartoum.

The two mediators have to make new proposals to the Sudanese parties before 30 June as the PSC will discuss the situation in Sudan again and might decide punitive measures on those who obstruct the process.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

