Sudanese authorities arrest opposition officials after meeting with Ethiopia’s Abiy

June 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese security forces arrested SPLM-N Agar Secretary General Ismail Jalab and Spokesperson Mubarak Ardol in the first hours of Saturday morning after taking part in a meeting of the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Also, the security authorities arrested Mohamed Ismat, a leading member of the Unionists in Opposition who was part of the FFC delegation for the meeting with Abiy.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune late on Friday, Jalab said the Ethiopian prime minister told the FFC delegation that he had been informed by the Sudanese authorities that Yasir Arman SPLM-N Agar deputy leader would be released within two days.

He further said that African Union Special Envoy for Sudan EL-hacen Lebatt told them that the Transitional Military Council (TMC) confirmed Arman’s arrest.

SPLM-N sources in the capital Khartoum say the two rebel officials who are part of the Movement’s Goodwill delegation were taken to an unknown place.

The Sudanese opposition in their meeting with the visiting Ethiopian prime minister asked for a number of confidence-building measures to create a conducive environment for talks including the release of political detainees.

The opposition sources mention that the arrest has been conducted by the Rapid Support Forces and agents of the National Intelligence and Security Services.

