

June 6, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - The U.S. State Department has welcomed the decision of the African Union’s Peace and Security to suspend Sudan’s membership in the AU and announced contacts with United Arab Emirates (UAE) to support efforts for a political solution in Sudan.

"I applaud the African Union for sending this strong message to Sudan’s security forces over their killing of innocent civilians, and for demanding a transfer of power to a civilian-led government," said Tibor Nagy the top U.S. diplomat for Africa, in a Tweet on Thursday.

He further reiterated the support of his country to the AU’s efforts to end the Sudanese crisis.

In a meeting held on Thursday, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council decided to suspend Sudan’s participation in all AU activities until the effective establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority.

Also, in a related development State Department’s Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale Wednesday discussed with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash the situation in Sudan and efforts to support a political solution.

"Under Secretary Hale noted the importance of a transition to a civilian-led government in accordance with the wishes of the Sudanese people," Ortagus further said.

On Tuesday Hale did a similar call with Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman about the brutal crackdown against protesters by Sudan’s by the militiamen of the ruling military council on June 3 and called on Riyadh to support power transfer to civilians.

The two Gulf countries have already called for dialogue in Sudan to preserve its security and stability.

Trump’s administration is under pressure of lawmakers to press Saudi Arabia and UAE to not interfere in Sudan’s internal affairs and to encourage the army to hand over power to a civilian government.

Observers believe that Trump may be held responsible for the policies of Saudi Arabia and UAE in the region as he is the main backers of the two countries.

(ST)