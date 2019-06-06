 
 
 
Saudi Arabia and UAE call for dialogue in Sudan

MBZ Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Sudan's TMC al-Burhan up on his arrival to Abu Dhabi on 26 May 2019 (Photo WAM)
June 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Wednesday said they follow with "great concern" the ongoing developments in Sudan and called for dialogue between the Sudanese parties.

The United States encouraged its allies in the region to use their influence on the ruling Transitional Military Council and prevent the escalation of the ongoing brutalities in Sudan against civilians in Sudan.

Trump administration has come under pressure from lawmakers and activists to take a tough stance against the Sudanese military as some also point an accusing finger to the two Gulf countries for their support to the ruling junta.

"The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has followed with great concern the developments in the brotherly Republic of Sudan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries," said Riyadh in a statement released by the Saudi News agency.

"The UAE hopes that wisdom, the voice of reason and constructive dialogue would prevail between all Sudanese parties, in a way that guarantees security and stability of Sudan, helps spare its people the scourge of evil, safeguard its gains and ensure its unity," said the UAE foreign ministry in a separate statement.

The two statements called for resuming the dialogue between the Sudanese parties to achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Officials in the Gulf countries fear to held responsible in the event of a military confrontation and increase of violence in Sudan. Also, they host important Sudanese Diaspora and they may be forced to receive their families and other Sudanese for humanitarian reasons.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

