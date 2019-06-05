Sudanese authorities arrest Yasir Arman

June 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese security forces Wednesday arrested Yasir Arman, the deputy leader of the SPLM-N (Agar), who recently arrived in Khartoum.

Yasir Arman at his arrival to Khartoum airport on 26 May 2019 (ST photo)

"A joint force from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the security apparatus attacked SPLM-N’s comrades at their residence in Khartoum and arrest Comrade Yasir Arman and took him to an unknown place," said Osama Said, Sudan Call’s Secretary for Legal Affairs and Human Rights.

Arman, Deputy who is the Sudan Call’s Secretary for External Relations and Ismail Jalab the SPLM-N’s Secretary General arrived in Khartoum on Sunday 26 May despite a death sentence against him by the regime of former President Omer al-Bashir.

Before to return he said he wanted to promote efforts to make peace a top priority of the transitional period. He met the political committee of the Transitional Military Council (MTC) after threats to arrest him if he does not leave the country.

His arrest was condemned by different opposition forces including the Sudanese Congress Party, Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi, Justice and Equality Movement among others.

All of them said they hold the government responsible for his safety and called for his immediate release.

Also, British Ambassador Ifran Siddiq and U.S. Embassy in Khartoum condemned Arman arrest and called for his immediate release.

"We need confidence building now. Not further escalation. Call for his immediate release. TMC cannot rebuild trust with such action," further said Siddiq in a tweet released after his arrest.

"Yassir returned to Khartoum to engage in peaceful dialogue. His arrest undermines the junta’s claims that they are interested in negotiating a transition to civilian rule," said the U.S. in a message posted on Twitter.

The Sudanese authorities did not issue a statement on Arman arrest.

(ST)