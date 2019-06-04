

June 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. senior officials have condemned the attack on Sudanese protesters and called on the military junta to speed up power transfer to a civilian-led authority.

John Bolton, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (NSA) and Tibor Nagy Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs both posted separate tweets to denounce the attack on the sit-in area.

"The unprovoked violence of Sudan’s security forces against peaceful demonstrators in Khartoum is abhorrent,". said Bolton.

"The TMC must respect the right to peaceful demonstration and speed transition to a civilian-led government, which the Sudanese people have rightfully demanded," he further stressed.

The bloody attack took place after several days of tough statements by the TMC members against the Sudanese opposition groups and their demand for a civilian-led authority, as they voiced their rejection to hand over the Sovereign Council to the opposition.

For his part, Nagy pointed an accusing finger against the militiamen of the RSF saying the attack on the sit-inners "was a brutal and coordinated attack, led by the Rapid Support Forces militia, that mirrors some of the worst offences of the Bashir regime".

"We call on Sudan’s military authorities to rein in these abusive forces and protect the people of Sudan," he said.

Further, he added that the attack underscores the need for an immediate agreement with the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) to transition to a civilian-led interim government.

"A rushed election or transition to a technocratic government that does not include the main opposition coalition will not suffice. We stand with the peaceful protesters in Sudan," he stressed.

"The path to stability, recovery, and partnership with the U.S. is through a civilian-led government".

In Khartoum, the active U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Steven Koutsis who paid several visits to the site of protests said in a short statement that the attack "against protesters and other civilians is wrong and must stop. (The) responsibility falls on the TMC".

(ST)