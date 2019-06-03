 
 
 
Over 35 people killed in Sudan’s protest site: CCSD

June 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s militia crackdown on the sit-inners at the protest site outside the army headquarters killed at least 35 people, according to The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD).

bodies of some people killed by the RSF militiamen on the sit-in area at a hospital in Khartoum on 3 June 2019 (ST photo)The attack on the protesters had been expected by Sudanese Professionals Association which spearheads the demonstration for more than six months against the regime of former President Omer al-Bashir.

"The number of martyrs of the army headquarters massacre committed by the Transitional Military Council today rose to more than 35," reads a statement released by the CCSD on Monday evening.

The medical group, which is part of the opposition SPA, added that it was difficult to get the exact actual number of victims because Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militiamen and police forces surrounded the hospitals where the wounded are treated.

"There are also a large number of martyrs who were taken by the RSF and thrown in the Nile, according to the testimonies of doctors and injured," said the statement.

The Sudanese authorities didn’t issue a statement about the number of the victims.

Amnesty International Monday called on the international community to consider all forms of peaceful pressure, including targeted sanctions, on members of the Sudanese transitional council responsible for the violent attack on sleeping protestors.

The organization, also, called for an immediate end to the violent attacks by the Rapid Support Forces and other security forces against protestors and for those responsible for the brutal attacks to be held accountable.

(ST)

