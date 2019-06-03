SRF militiamen use excessive force to break up Sudan’s sit-in



June 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Rapid Support Forces (SRF) militiamen stormed the protest site on Monday morning and fired live ammunition sporadically on protesters wounding several people.

The Sudanese Professionals Association warned last night of the imminent attack and called on the youth be massively present at the sit-in area.

However, the attack began about 05.00 at the dawn when many left the area returning to their home.

Eyewitnesses said several protesters have been injured but it is too early to give an indication about the number of victims as the shooting still taking place.

Nonetheless, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said two protesters were killed.

The protesters say the army soldiers didn’t intervene to stop attackers.

The Forces for Freedom and Chang, for its part, condemned the "bloody massacre" saying large numbers of militiamen were mobilized to break up the sit-in with live ammunition and excessive use of force against peaceful protesters.

"We hold the military junta responsible for the security and safety of the protestors and stress that the members of the military council will be held accountable for every drop of blood shed (in the protest sit on Monday morning)".

Also, the RSF militiamen have brunt the tents in the site of protest.

Several days ago, the military council said the sit-in area has become a threat for the country and vowed to deal with the illegal activities.

07:15

"Royal Care Hospital is now being attacked and assaulted by Rapid Support Forces and police," said the CCSD.

(ST)