 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 3 June 2019

There are no high-level contacts between Qatar and Sudan: FM

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (Reuters photo)
June 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Qatar’s foreign minister Sunday said relations with Sudan are normal but admitted that there are no high-level contacts with the ruling military council.

Sudan on Saturday said it summoned for hours its ambassador to Doha for consultations after the closure of the office of Al-Jazeera TV, Qatari news channel, in Khartoum.

"There is no tension in bilateral relations". "Contacts with Khartoum continue but did not reach high levels," said Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in statements to Russian TV released on Sunday.

"The high-level contacts will come in due time when there are a clear roadmap and the results of a clear national dialogue in Sudan," he added.

Different reports released in Khartoum after the visits of the head and the deputy head of the Transitional Military Council speak about Saudi pressures to
cut relations with Doha.

The former President Omer al-Bashir declined to join the anti-Doha alliance as his position angered Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. However, the two capitals have good relations with the military council which overthrew al-Bashir.

The top diplomat said that his country’s embassy in Khartoum is working normally.

He said that Qatar has also military cooperation with Sudan, pointing to contacts between the Qatari forces and the military junta in the context of joint work and projects.

Regarding the summon of the Sudanese ambassador to Khartoum, he said what they know is that the ambassador was on leave as he notified the Qatari foreign ministry.

"Then it seems that developments took place in Sudan, to announce Khartoum that the ambassador was summoned for hours," he added.

He further said that Doha is waiting for clarification from the Sudanese government, but stressed his country’s openness and continued cooperation with Khartoum.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why comrade Pagan is right? 2019-06-03 04:11:01 Luka Kuol, I followed the interview of comrade (cde) Pagan with Tereza about his decision to relinquish his leadership of the SPLM Former Detainees and his utter lack of trust of the unification (...)

What do we know about UN Resolution 2469 (2019) and The Final Status of Abyei? 2019-05-29 22:57:06 By Luka Kuol With much-appreciated efforts of our South Sudan Mission in New York, the leading role played by the US Mission in New York in drafting the resolution and building consensus among (...)

Has the position of Bari Community regarding the relocation of the Capital City from Juba changed? 2019-05-27 14:00:11 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In March 2011, Bari Community BC issued its position rejecting to offer land to the South (thern) Sudan government to build a national capital in or around Juba. Gen. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.