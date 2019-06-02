

June 2, 2019 (WASHINGTON) – U.S. Congressman James McGovern Co-Chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, issued this statement denouncing threats by Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council against the peaceful protest movement calling for a civilian rule:

In his statement, McGovern pointed out that Sudan’s military who claimed ousting Omer al Bashir are now Tensions now cling to power. "They look more like the regime they claim to have overthrown. And the risk for instability grows," he stressed.

The Congressman was referring to the killing of civilians nearby the sit-in area, the expulsion of journalists and the looting of aid supplies by "men in uniform" in South Darfur state.

"The aspirations of the Sudanese people are clear: peace, freedom and the opportunity to prosper. The protesters have clearly and repeatedly called for a civilian-led transition, as has the African Union, but the Transitional Military Council seems to be digging in," he added.

In addition, he accused some members within the Transitional Military Council of stalling and dragging out negotiations for the power transfer to civilian authority.

"The U.S. and the international community must not allow such tactics to undermine the drive for civilian-led democratic reform," he said before to warn t that "The Military Council must immediately stop any and all threats against civilian protesters and leaders".

Over seventy U.S. lawmakers last month urged the Treasury and the State Departments to work to ensure a rapid transfer of power to a civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.

"We encourage you to use all mechanisms and leverage to facilitate, as quickly as possible, an inclusive civilian-led transition to democratic governance," they further stressed.

Despite the lift of economic sanctions in October 2017, Sudan is still on the list of state sponsors of terrorism beside other sanctions related to the Darfur crisis.

U.S. Congressmen said ready to work with the Administration in order to support Sudanese economy only if a civilian government is established in Khartoum.

By the end of June, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council could suspend Sudan’s membership and ask the UN Security Council to impose targeted sanctions on the members of the military junta.

(ST)