UN Guterres calls to ensures freedoms in Sudan



May 31 May 2019 (KHARTOUM)- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday called for restraint in Sudan and to ensure freedom of assembly and of expression.

Guterres made his call after the killing of two civilians near the site of protest in Khartoum and statement by the ruling military council that it has become a dangerous place.

It further vowed to put an end to the chaos at the sit-in area.

"The Secretary-General calls for utmost restraint in Sudan and stresses the importance of upholding the human rights of all citizens, including the right to freedom of assembly and of expression," said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

Guterres, in his statement further called on the Sudanese parties to resume talks on the transitional institutions and to reach an agreement on "the transfer of power to a civilian-led transitional authority as soon as possible, as required by the African Union".

In a meeting held on 27 May, the African Union Peace and Security Council acknowledged the progress achieved in the discussion on power handover in Sudan and called on the parties to continue working together towards a consensual solution to the current crisis.

The ruling military junta and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change in Sudan diverge over the makeup and the leadership of the Sovereign Council as both sides claim the majority and the leadership.

The African Union has given the military until the 30 June to hand over power to civilian authority

(ST)