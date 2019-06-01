Sudan’s junta reiterates support to Saudi Arabia

May 31, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s military junta Friday has announced its support for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against "irresponsible" threats in the Arabian Gulf and the southern Red Sea regions.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman told an emergency Arab summit on Friday that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian “escalations” following attacks on Gulf oil assets.

The summit discussed the implications of drone strikes on oil installations in the kingdom and attacks on four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the UAE coast earlier this month.

Speaking before the emergency summit, the head of the ruling Transitional Military Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, condemned the "threats and irresponsible actions aimed at the security and stability of our Arab region, especially the Arabian Gulf and the South Red Sea."

"We condemn these attacks and threats and affirm our stand by our brothers in the Gulf and support them in the face of these hostile acts whatever their source. We also support all actions and measures taken by our brothers to protect security and stability in the region," al-Burhan stressed.

In addition, he called on the summit to come out with a clear decision to prevent the recurrence of such attacks, stressing that since the beginning of the Yemeni crisis.

"Sudan has been standing with the legitimate government and will remain an integral part of the Arab coalition, which is working to restore legitimacy and achieve security and stability in brotherly Yemen," he said.

The TMC deputy head Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti) last week met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to confirm that Sudanese troops will remain in Yemen to fight the Iran-backed Houthi rebels under the Saudi led coalition.

The head of the Sudanese military junta further called for the resumption of dialogue in order to reach a political settlement that preserves the unity and sovereignty of Yemen based on the three frameworks including the Gulf Initiative, its operational mechanisms, the UN Security Council resolutions and the outcome of the comprehensive national dialogue conference.

