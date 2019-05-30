British lawmakers warn arrest of SPLM-N deputy leader



May 29, 2019 (LONDON) - The British All-Party Parliamentary Group for Sudan and South Sudan (APPG) warned against the arrest of Yasir Arman SPLM-N Agar deputy leader saying it will negatively impact its relations with the international community.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday the group of lawmakers to by promoting the cause of peace and human rights for all the people of Sudan and South Sudan, said they received reports bout TMC demands that Arman must leave Sudan with the threat of arrest and execution over his head.

"If the Transitional Military Council arrests or deports returning politicians then they can no longer be considered to have any desire to hand over power to a civilian-led government, and this will seriously affect relations with the international community,", MP David Drew APPG’s Vice Chair.

Arman who is also the Foreign Affairs Secretary of the Sudan Call Alliance told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday he has no intention to leave the country.

He added that he learnt that his case has been referred to the TMC security committee and he ignores what they would decide.

Drew called to allow all the armed groups to engage peacefully in an inclusive political process leading to a comprehensive and just peace, democracy and reconciliation in Sudan.

The British MP further said they are concerned about reports of attacks on protesters and journalists, particularly by the Rapid Support Forces under the control of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo TMC deputy head.

These reports "have made international observers doubt the commitment of the TMC to a peaceful transition," he stressed.

n a related development, British Ambassador in Khartoum, Irfan Siddiq Wednesday met with Yasir Arman and the SPLM-N Agar Secretary-General Ismail Jalab. According to the armed group, the meeting dealt with issues of democratic transition and ways to end the war.

Siddiq in a tweet he was pleased to meet the two SPLM-N Agar leading members.

"Encourage all the armed movements to return to Sudan and take part in the talks to agree on a civilian-led transition and achieve peace," he further said.

Also Sudan Call official for human rights, Osama Said alerted the Aristide Nononsi, UN independent expert on the situation of human rights in Sudan, about the threats of detention and execution that Arman faces after his return to Sudan.

(ST)