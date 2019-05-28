Sudan’s al-Burhan meets President Kiir in Juba



May 27, 2019 (KHARTOUM) — Head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Monday paid a one-day visit to Juba for talks on bilateral relations with President Salva Kiir.

This is the third visit outside the country to for al-Burhan, as he was Saturday in Cairo and Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

He was received at the Juba airport by President Salva Kiir Mayardit and a number of ministers. Following what the two leaders held a closed-door meeting at the South Sudanese presidency in Juba.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations, joint cooperation and political stability in the two countries, said the official Sudan TV on Monday evening.

Sudan is a guarantor of the revitalized peace agreement together with the other IGAD countries. Also, Khartoum hosts Riek Machar, the leader of the main armed opposition group.

Juba wants Khartoum to encourage Machar to return to Juba saying they are fully committed to providing the needed security elements to protect him but the former rebel leader says Kiir should reunite the two armies before his return.

President Kiir also wants to facilitate a peace agreement between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N factions that fight Khartoum in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

