Sudan’s al-Burhan meets President Kiir in Juba

Al-Burhan poses with President Kiir during his visit to Juba on 27 May 2019 (Photo Sudan's TMC)
May 27, 2019 (KHARTOUM) — Head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Monday paid a one-day visit to Juba for talks on bilateral relations with President Salva Kiir.

This is the third visit outside the country to for al-Burhan, as he was Saturday in Cairo and Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

He was received at the Juba airport by President Salva Kiir Mayardit and a number of ministers. Following what the two leaders held a closed-door meeting at the South Sudanese presidency in Juba.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations, joint cooperation and political stability in the two countries, said the official Sudan TV on Monday evening.

Sudan is a guarantor of the revitalized peace agreement together with the other IGAD countries. Also, Khartoum hosts Riek Machar, the leader of the main armed opposition group.

Juba wants Khartoum to encourage Machar to return to Juba saying they are fully committed to providing the needed security elements to protect him but the former rebel leader says Kiir should reunite the two armies before his return.

President Kiir also wants to facilitate a peace agreement between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N factions that fight Khartoum in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 May 07:26, by Pakuai

    These North Sudan’s generals know the dirty game at the offing from the start than Mr. Salva Kiir and his top clueless advisors. The greatest evils on earth have ’sabotaged’ our country and our people. And they are pretty much using our own people to achieve their evil ultimate aim. But the worse part in our country is, our elders don’t listen to younger people advises. The issue of Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol and other foreign puppets and traitors would have away with long time ago>>>

    repondre message

    • 28 May 07:36, by Pakuai

      And even the issue of the UN and it’s so-called peacekeeping business scam here in South Sudan shouldn’t have been allowed in the first place, but l said, some of our leaders must answer some tough questions to South Sudanese people. Many well informed South Sudanese know that the so-called South Sudan and South Sudanese people allies or our uncles of the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and so-called israel are our real enemies after our cloned so-called arab North Sudan>>>>

      repondre message

      • 28 May 07:46, by Pakuai

        Here is what is exactly being played over our country and our people. The free Masons, Skull and bones club, Bilderberg group, illuminati secret society, Ashoka secret society and Rothchilds, Rockefeller families and their subsidiary families with their ’House Sauds’ control every politician in Europe, the US, here in Africa except Mr. Salva Kiir and current allies>>>

        repondre message

        • 28 May 07:54, by Pakuai

          These secret societies and their banker families are ’sworn’ to absolute secrecy and their actions behind the scenes are damningly very dangerous to the whole world. The Rothchilds, the Rockefeller, their subsidiary families and the House of Sauds’ own over 80% of big banks Europe and the US. The US federal reserves is not owns by the American people but these families and these families are the ones the finance wars around the world>>>

          repondre message

          • 28 May 08:03, by Pakuai

            The Rothchilds, Rockefeller, their subsidiary families and their House of Sauds’ always create financial crises to make more money. They bankrupt governments around the world and lent money to those governments and be repaid back with exorbitant interests. These monsters own what is ’council for foreign relations (COR) which is the US states department in other words. All these regime changes around the world are financed by these>>>

            repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

