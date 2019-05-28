 
 
 
U.S. diplomat calls to allow rebels to return to Sudan

US Koutis meets Arman in Khartoum on 27 May 2019 (US Embassy)
May 27, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Chargé d’Affaires Steven Koutsis Monday called to allow armed groups disposed to negotiate a lasting peace agreement to return home.

Koutis made his call in a statement released after a meeting with Yasir Arman, Chairman of the SPLM-N Agar and Secretary for External Affairs for the Sudan Call alliance on Monday.

The US Embassy in Khartoum said the meeting discussed ways forward on the establishment of a civilian-led government.

"All factions willing to join in the process should be allowed to return to Sudan immediately without restrictions," stressed the statement.

Also, the embassy said that "any arrangement for the transitional period must include an inclusive dialogue for lasting peace".

The Sudanese Revolutionary Front led by Minni Minnawi announced that it would dispatch a delegation to Khartoum very soon.

Arman who arrived in Sudan on Sunday morning also met on Monday with the leadership of the Sudanese Congress Party which is a member of the Sudan Call alliance.

The meeting discussed at length the issues of ending war and peace-building in Sudan.

Both sides stressed that there is no sustainable democratic transformation without a just and comprehensive peace.

Also, the two sides agreed that the issues of the country’s margin, women and youth should be at the forefront of the project.

(ST)

