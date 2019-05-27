Umma party rejects general strike in Sudan



May 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The National Umma Party (NUP) announced its rejection of the general strike scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, demanding that such decisions be taken by a leadership council to be established by the opposition forces.

In a statement on Sunday, the party rejected the general strike declared by some opposition parties and considered the general strike weapon should be used in certain circumstances agreed by the parties and decided if necessary, by a Leadership Council for Freedom and Change.

Following the failure of the talks to reach a deal on the Sovereign Council the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) issued a statement denouncing the position of the military council and called to mobilise for a general strike on Monday 28 and Wednesday 28.

However, the Umma Party, which refuses escalation against the Military Transitional Council (TMC), before to declare the general strike the priority should be given to the set up of the Leadership Council for Freedom and Change, to be discussed a meeting scheduled on Monday 27 May.

The statement was strongly criticised by the other opposition forces member of the FFC’s coalition saying the decision was taken in a collective manner and approved by the NUP’s representative.

In a released development, Shams al-Din al-Kabbashi, the TMC spokesperson said negotiations with the opposition leaders are slow.

He further warned that "lots of choices" are on the table as the FFC and TMC have not been able to conclude an agreement over the Sovereign Council.

Another TMC member Yasir Abdel Rahman Hassan al-Atta said on Sunday they are keen to preserve national unity and stability during the transitional period so they refuse to side a party against another.

He further said they are keen to hold general elections in the country whenever the political forces are ready, in two months, six months or even in two years.

Several days ago, the TMC deputy leader said they would not give power to those who want to do battle with others without naming the FFC.

The TMC says they want to control the Sovereign Council and to take the presidency, but the opposition says the collective presidency body should be under the control of civilian with limited military presence.

The African Union has given the TMC a two-month delay that will end on 30 June.

