SPLAM’s Arman to establish front against fascism

Yasir Arman (file photo)

June 26, 2019 - (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, deputy head of the SPLM, has revealed efforts to form a national front against what he called "fascism."

In his first statement released from the Sudanese capital on Sunday, Arman reiterated the commitment of the SPLM-N Agar to the Forces for Freedom and Change.

He further said they support its unity and support unity because without it they can not implement a transitional program or reach their ultimate goal which is a democratic civil state based on citizenship without discrimination.

He stressed that they would not accept a new military rule and would not call for the exclusion of the army and the regular forces from the transitional arrangements

But they will call for the establishment of a civil government that is able to move Sudan from war to peace and from totalitarianism to democracy.

"We will work to develop our alliances in the Revolutionary Front, the Sudan Appeal and the freedom and change forces, and we will seek distinguished relations with the professionals association, the National Consensus Forces, the opposition Gathering of Unionists and civil society in all its categories," he said.

Also, he said they will extend their hands to the Islamists who want to establish a new regime that will be open to all Sudanese and we will meet anyone "who opposed the al-Bashir regime from the beginning or in the last days," Arman said.

(ST)

