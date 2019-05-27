 
 
 
SPA calls on Saudi Arabia to support Sudan’s inspiration for civil rule

Saudi Crown Prince meets deputy head of Sudan's TMC on 23 May 2019 (SPA Photo)

May 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) Sunday called on Saudi Arabia to support the aspiration of the Sudanese people to establish civil rule in the country during the transitional period.

At its request, the SPA foreign relations committee met the Saudi ambassador to Khartoum on Sunday and asked him that the kingdom supports "the choices of the Sudanese people to establish a transitional civilian authority," said the statement.

The request comes after growing concern among the Sudanese opposition that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are supporting the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and encouraging it not to hand over power to civilians fearing that the transitional government will decide to withdraw Sudanese troops from Yemen.

The TMC Vice President travelled to Jeddah two days ago to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The visit was followed by an announcement in Khartoum that the Sudanese forces will remain in Yemen alongside Saudi forces.

The SPA added that the two sides discussed the future of relations between the two countries and stressed the need for continued cooperation between the two countries.

Also, the foreign relations committee of the group met on Saturday with the British ambassador in Khartoum to discuss the role that Britain, the Troika and the European Union can play in supporting stability in Sudan.

(ST)

