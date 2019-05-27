 
 
 
UAE voices support to Sudan’s stability

MBZ Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Sudan's TMC al-Burhan up on his arrival to Abu Dhabi on 26 May 2019 (Photo WAM)
May 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its full support for Sudan in the transitional period and expressed confidence in the ability of the Sudanese to overcome peacefully the challenges facing the negotiations on arrangements of this phase after the fall of the al-Bashir’s regime.

The head of Sudan’s military Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday in a one-day visit during which he met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) Mohammed bin Zayed expressed "great confidence in the ability of the Sudanese people and their national institutions to overcome the current stage and move towards the future with a united national spirit."

"The UAE would spare no effort to do whatever is good for the brotherly people of Sudan," he further said.

He pointed out the importance of the dialogue between the Sudanese at this critical stage, stressing it would allow Sudanese to promote stability and construction and start a new chapter with a confident step towards the future.

The UAE officials held meetings with the Sudanese opposition forces in an attempt to narrow the gaps between them and the military council over the transitional period.

Al-Burhan’s visit to the UAE follows a visit to Egypt and the visit of his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo to Saudi Arabia.

Talks on the Sovereign Council between the military council and the freedom and change forces have stalled as both sides demand the presidency and the majority of Council members.

The military council did not issue a statement on the outcome of the visit, but the UAE news agency said that al-Burhan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the UAE’s positions towards the Sudanese people, praising the support provided by the UAE and Saudi Arabia to Sudan in order to strengthen its economy.

In late April, all the UAE and Saudi Arabia announced three-billion-dollar assistance to Sudan.

(ST)

