South Sudan ends accommodation of opposition groups in Juba



May 25, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan National Pre–Transitional Committee (NPTC ) has decided to end the accommodation of the negotiating delegations that discuss the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

In a letter issued on Saturday, Dhieu Mathok Diing, Head of the Committee for Accommodation informed hotels that accommodating NPTC members of the decision to end their housing in their hotels.

"We do regret to inform you that the accommodation of the NPTC members who are staying in your hotel will end as of Monday 27th May 20I9 and the NPTC will not be responsible for the accommodation of any NPTC member who remains in your hotel from that day," reads the letter seen by Sudan Tribune.

Delegations of the opposition groups said frustrated by the decision.

SSOA spokesperson Stephan Lual said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune that they follow with concern the fate of the opposition delegations who are in Juba to follow up the implementation of the R-ARCSS.

"We in the SSOA alliance (...) believe that (this decision) will disrupt the implementation of the R-ARCSS) because it will be negatively reflected on mutual trust," he further said.

The South Sudanese parties have agreed to extend for six months the pre-transitional period to implement the security arrangements particularly army reunification but the settle the disputed state boundaries.

