 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 26 May 2019

South Sudan ends accommodation of opposition groups in Juba

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

3rd CTSAMVM Board Meeting in Juba on 22 January 2019 (Photo CTSAMVM)
May 25, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan National Pre–Transitional Committee (NPTC ) has decided to end the accommodation of the negotiating delegations that discuss the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

In a letter issued on Saturday, Dhieu Mathok Diing, Head of the Committee for Accommodation informed hotels that accommodating NPTC members of the decision to end their housing in their hotels.

"We do regret to inform you that the accommodation of the NPTC members who are staying in your hotel will end as of Monday 27th May 20I9 and the NPTC will not be responsible for the accommodation of any NPTC member who remains in your hotel from that day," reads the letter seen by Sudan Tribune.

Delegations of the opposition groups said frustrated by the decision.

SSOA spokesperson Stephan Lual said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune that they follow with concern the fate of the opposition delegations who are in Juba to follow up the implementation of the R-ARCSS.

"We in the SSOA alliance (...) believe that (this decision) will disrupt the implementation of the R-ARCSS) because it will be negatively reflected on mutual trust," he further said.

The South Sudanese parties have agreed to extend for six months the pre-transitional period to implement the security arrangements particularly army reunification but the settle the disputed state boundaries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 May 06:09, by lino

    People’s money should not be used to acccomodating politicians in hotels!!! They can live with their relatives and friends and see how people are suffering!!!

    repondre message

  • 26 May 06:42, by Games

    Damn it, Michael Makuei Lueth and Salva Kiir Mayardit are destroying another big chance for South Sudanese to have another peace in the country. Kicking out Oppositions delegates on streets is also quite embarrassing to the Salva Kiir’s administration. Why not providing cheapest places for them till the six months mission is accomplished?

    repondre message

    • 26 May 09:23, by Malakal county Simon

      Instead to end the accommodation, why don’t you just rent cheaper hotels for our opposition peace delegates?? God and people’s of South Sudan are watching your moves closely.... Should this most wanted peace by our suffering population’s fail, The creator of this country and its people’s will punish you one by one!!!!

      repondre message

      • 26 May 09:27, by Malakal county Simon

        Continue....

        Should anyone of the opposition’s member lose theirs life, also be punish by the creator of this country and its people’s for enjoying the sufferings of our people’s and most of all, for rejecting revitalise peace by any chance!!!!!!

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Perils of Managing Transition: Will Sudanese Kandakas be the option? 2019-05-21 04:45:56 By Luka Kuol, PhD Global Fellow at Peace Research Institute Oslo, Associate Professor at University of Juba and Fellow at Rift Valley Institute Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular (...)

Justices delay is justices denied 2019-05-21 04:40:18 By Wesley Kosa The Khartoum Peace Agreement was the result of the political manipulation by the governments of South Sudan, Uganda and Sudan. There were no extensive discussions and mediation (...)

The fear of political reforms in South Sudan 2019-05-19 02:16:35 By Duop Chak Wuol In his Easter message, President Salva Kiir called on the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO), Dr Riek Machar, to go to Juba to form a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.