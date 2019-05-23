High-ranking Sudanese military delegation visits Juba

May 23, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese high ranking military delegation led by the chief of staff of the Sudanese army travelled to the South Sudanese capital Juba on Wednesday.
According to a statement issued by the military media, Lt-Gen Hashim Abdel-Mutallab Ahmed Babikir heads the Sudanese delegation participating in the celebrations of the twenty-sixth day of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces, the former Sudan People’s Liberation Army.
The visit comes in the context of the eternal and historical ties between the two countries and developed relations in all fields, the statement said.
Khartoum has confirmed the recent political change in the country will not affect the relations between the two sisterly countries and renewed its support for the revitalized peace agreement signed on 12 September 2018.
(ST)
