 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 22 May 2019

Troika says civilian-led authority is crucial for any support to Sudan’s economy

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

US Chargé d'affaires in Khartoum Steven Koutsis with the protesters at the sit-in outside the army headquarters on 8 May 2019 (Photo US Embassy)
May 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Troika (UK, US, Norway) Tuesday urged the Sudanese parties to conclude a swift agreement on power transfer to civilian-led authority saying any failure would prevent support to Sudan economic development.

Talks between the military council and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) are deadlocked over the presidency and the majority of the 11-member Sovereign Council. Both, they want to preside it and have the majority of seats.

"Any outcome that does not result in the formation of a government that is civilian-led, placing primary authority for governing with civilians, will not respond to the clearly expressed will of the Sudanese people for a transition to civilian rule," said the Troika.

"This will complicate international engagement, and make it harder for our countries to work with the new authorities and support Sudan’s economic development," further stressed the statement.

The U.S. State Department hosted last week a meeting on ways to support a civilian-led government in Sudan, as the country is experiencing difficult economic conditions that will hamper democratic transition.

Also, U.S. lawmakers recently called on Trump administration to exert the needed pressure on the military council to force them to ensure the transfer of power to a civilian-led authority.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Perils of Managing Transition: Will Sudanese Kandakas be the option? 2019-05-21 04:45:56 By Luka Kuol, PhD Global Fellow at Peace Research Institute Oslo, Associate Professor at University of Juba and Fellow at Rift Valley Institute Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular (...)

Justices delay is justices denied 2019-05-21 04:40:18 By Wesley Kosa The Khartoum Peace Agreement was the result of the political manipulation by the governments of South Sudan, Uganda and Sudan. There were no extensive discussions and mediation (...)

The fear of political reforms in South Sudan 2019-05-19 02:16:35 By Duop Chak Wuol In his Easter message, President Salva Kiir called on the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO), Dr Riek Machar, to go to Juba to form a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.