Sudan’s FFC ready to give up presidency to military council: report



May 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) have agreed to give up the presidency of the Sovereign Council to the Military Council in exchange for a simple majority of civilians within the collective presidency.

The proposal was made shortly before the end of the negotiating session on Monday, according to the German news agency DPA.

It provides that the membership of the Council includes six civilians and five militaries.

An official from the freedom and change forces said that the transitional military council asked for "48" hours for consultations before to respond to the proposal.

The two sides have failed to reach agreement on the outstanding issue in the talks over the transitional period institutions. Both demand the majority and the presidency of the sovereign council.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the Sudanese Communist Party said that the opposition forces want the presidency and the majority of the Sovereign Council.

The statement pointed out that the civil members will represent Sudan’s six regions plus a woman, while the remaining sets will go the military council.

The Communist party predicted that the military council would not accept the opposition’s vision.

"This means continuing the military rule, which will lead to the isolation of Sudan according to the decisions of the international community and the region and will not provide an opportunity to achieve peace in conflict areas," further said the statement.

The Communist Party to escalate the peaceful protest including demonstrations, strike and sit-ins and even the civil disobedience to force the military to hand over power to civilians.

