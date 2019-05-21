 
 
 
South Sudan to close some diplomatic missions abroad

March 14, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese government will close down some embassies abroad as part of its efforts to reduce government running costs, the foreign ministry announced on Monday.

JPEG - 24.8 kb
Embassy of South Sudan in Oslo, Norway (Wikipedia Photo)

"The government is reviewing the status of its 39 embassies and a consulate in Dubai before deciding on the number to be closed," Mawien Makol Arik, the ministry spokesperson told the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

However, the South Sudanese diplomat was not able to say when his ministry the measure will be effective or give the number of the embassies to be shut.

"It is a process that is still underway and we are going to finalise it and come out with the embassies that are going to be closed," he added.

Previously, officials in Juba said they plan to close down at least 10 embassies from around the world.

South Sudanese diplomat complaint from the delay of salaries and several embassies are facing troubles due to the repeated late payments or for non-payment of rent.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

