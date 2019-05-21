Rapid support forces monitor closely those who plan to destabilize Sudan: Hemetti

May 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Vice-President of the Transitional Military Council and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) warned unnamed parties that are planning to destabilize security in Sudan saying "we are monitoring them closely".

RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) (SUNA photo)

The warning comes after statements by Mohamed Ali al-Gizouli a leader of the radical Movement of the Support of Sharia and the Rule of Law during a march they organized to defend the Islamic legislation in Sudan on Saturday.

Al-Gizouli threatened to wage war on the transitional council in the event of handing over power to the forces of freedom and change.

Speaking in a Ramadan breakfast for his troops, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti) vowed to fight any group that tries to create troubles and destabilize the country. Also, he called on his forces to be vigilant and ready to preserve the security in Sudan.

"There are parties that are plotting and planning to create chaos," he said in his speech to the RSF brigade (185 rangers) at the army barracks in Omdurman on Monday evening.

"We are ready for them and we will not compromise with the security and stability of the country," he emphasized.

Hemetti called on his forces to be disciplined, pointing that they are being targeted by a campaign of defamation.

"The attacks on people are forbidden, and I know what you do not need to be directed because the Rapid Support Forces are a disciplined force," he said.

"Anyone who commits a criminal offence will be immediately disqualified and brought to justice," he added.

The forces of freedom and change have accused the RSF militiamen of attacking the protesters in the streets adjacent to the main protest site outside the army headquarters. Five youth protesters and an army officer were killed during the attack.

But the military council denied the charge saying the assault was carried out by a third party.

(ST)