Sudan’s transition partners fail to strike deal over sovereign council



May 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Transitional Military Council and opposition Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) have failed for the second day to strike a deal on the sovereign council.

Each of the two parties claims the majority of the members and the presidency of the sovereign council.

On Sunday, the FFC proposed a rotating presidency between the two sides but seemingly it was not accepted by the military council.

"The main point of contention between the Forces of Freedom and Change and the Military Council remains about the number of representatives of each party and the presidency of the Sovereign Council," said a joint statement released after the meeting in the first hours of Tuesday.

The two sides further vowed to work towards reaching a "satisfactory agreement" that meets the "aspirations of the Sudanese people and achieves the goals of the Glorious Revolution of December".

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council has given the TMC until the 30 June to transfer power to a civilian-led authority.

The failure strike a deal and the prolongation of the talks have recently encouraged radical Islamist factions groups to demonstrate and to launch threats to wage war in the country if the military council hands over power to the FFC.

Also, the Sudanese Communist Party which part of the FFC, more and reiterates in separate statements its rejection to any agreement that would lead to giving the presidency of the sovereign body to the military.

The joint statement said the joint technical commissions will continue their activities in order to reach a compromise.

(ST)